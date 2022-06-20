Bridges Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,670 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $328,743,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $180,053,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,842,000 after acquiring an additional 158,591 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 1,075.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,285,000 after acquiring an additional 145,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,894,000 after acquiring an additional 135,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.19.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,900,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $220.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.31. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.94 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

