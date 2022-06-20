Bridges Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,705 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $120.99 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.36 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.87.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.16.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

