Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,680 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,811 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $150,857,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,347 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $73.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.61. The firm has a market cap of $157.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $78.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

