Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRMK. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a market cap of $863.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.82. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.92%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 137.70%.

In other Broadmark Realty Capital news, CEO Brian Phillip Ward bought 31,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $199,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 846.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,811,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,453 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,035,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,666 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,435,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 527,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 387,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

