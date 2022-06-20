Brokerages Set Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Price Target at $21.00

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

CLZNY stock opened at $18.12 on Monday. Clariant has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91.

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

