Brokerages Set Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Target Price at $41.67

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

EVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 343,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 162,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVH opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.74 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Evolent Health has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $34.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average is $27.40.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $297.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.81 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

