Brokerages Set WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Target Price at $160.00

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

NYSE WCC opened at $106.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.56. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $93.80 and a twelve month high of $144.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.43. WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WESCO International will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth $18,388,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,029,000 after buying an additional 99,517 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter worth $10,308,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 201.8% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 80,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after buying an additional 54,108 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 3,788.9% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

