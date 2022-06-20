Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$38.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TSE BBU.UN opened at C$29.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.73. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of C$26.07 and a 52-week high of C$65.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -552.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -471.70%.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

