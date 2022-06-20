Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 1.2% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 59,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Waste Management by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 143,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 33,277 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 28,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

NYSE:WM opened at $140.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.97 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

