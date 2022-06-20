Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

Union Pacific stock opened at $206.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

