Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,795 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,874,000 after buying an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in FedEx by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 8,703 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock opened at $229.90 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $304.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.27.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.30.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.