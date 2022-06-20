Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $594,000 Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $62.90. The stock had a trading volume of 98,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,713. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.66.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

