Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $982,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.38 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.48.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

