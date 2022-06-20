Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,257 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.62. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

