Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 244 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $221.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.16 and a 200 day moving average of $261.44. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.