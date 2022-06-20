Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 9,302 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,302 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PayPal by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,727,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.83.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $72.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.47 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

