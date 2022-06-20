Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Trims Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $3,253,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 898,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,373,000 after purchasing an additional 178,051 shares during the period. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 43.5% in the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 84,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 25,679 shares during the last quarter.

TSM stock opened at $85.00 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $83.95 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $440.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

