Bytecoin (BCN) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $10.62 million and approximately $10,098.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.35 or 0.00553181 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000228 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 64.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000253 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

