Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Now Covered by Analysts at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Pareto Securities began coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of CALT opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $466.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.37. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. Analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 573.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

