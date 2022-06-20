Campbell Capital Management Inc. Has $5.23 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for approximately 2.9% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $13,286,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $46,401,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,271,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.79. The stock had a trading volume of 30,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.16. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $166.24 and a twelve month high of $223.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on DEO. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.26) to GBX 4,700 ($57.05) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.58) to GBX 4,500 ($54.62) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,200.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

