Campbell Capital Management Inc. Has $7.25 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 4.0% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Fiserv by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $316,560,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Fiserv by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after buying an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $157,321,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FISV. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.54.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.15. The company had a trading volume of 154,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.50 and a 200-day moving average of $100.35. The company has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 67,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

