Campbell Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.10 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,600 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000. Adobe comprises about 1.2% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.12.

ADBE traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $360.79. 267,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $407.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.93. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.