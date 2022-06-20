Campbell Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.07 Million in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,320 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000. Autodesk accounts for approximately 1.7% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.74.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,078,554 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.77. The company had a trading volume of 121,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

