Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Campbell Soup by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Campbell Soup by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.39. 265,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.40. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.