Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,454 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Boeing by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,306,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 4,303.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.80. The stock had a trading volume of 611,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,361,883. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $252.30.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

