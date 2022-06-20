Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $428,000 Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 481.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,492 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GSK by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GSK by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $26,475,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth about $11,089,000. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,418,091. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.12) to GBX 1,900 ($23.06) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.54) to GBX 1,800 ($21.85) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,850.00.

GSK Company Profile (Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.