Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $404.83. The company had a trading volume of 219,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,740. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $454.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.04. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $400.05 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

