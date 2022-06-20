Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 117 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,609,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,330,766. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

