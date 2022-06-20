Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,944 shares during the period. Carrier Global comprises about 2.2% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 1.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 68.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 454,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,525,000 after acquiring an additional 184,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.13.

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.41. The stock had a trading volume of 277,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

