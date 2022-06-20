Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Carver Bancorp from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:CARV opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 120.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 11.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the third quarter worth $215,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. 21.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

