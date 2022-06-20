Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Carver Bancorp from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
NASDAQ:CARV opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
About Carver Bancorp (Get Rating)
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carver Bancorp (CARV)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.