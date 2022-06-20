Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,940,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,046,000 after acquiring an additional 168,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,103,021,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $2.15 on Monday, hitting $192.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,665. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.38 and a 200-day moving average of $210.84.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

