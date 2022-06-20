Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 127.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,270 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,777,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,314 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,911,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634,770 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,499,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,499,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,170 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,340,144. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 43.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.27.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

