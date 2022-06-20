Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$41.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVE. CIBC boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cormark cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.27.

CVE stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 239.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

