Centric Cash (CNS) Market Capitalization Hits $1.24 Million

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 20th. Centric Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centric Cash has traded flat against the US dollar. One Centric Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

