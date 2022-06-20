CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $99.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $123.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CF. Barclays assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CF Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.50.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries stock opened at $86.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.38 and its 200 day moving average is $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $113.49.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.