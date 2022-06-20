Chain Guardians 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.31 Million (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CGG) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Chain Guardians has a total market capitalization of $48.38 million and $2.31 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

