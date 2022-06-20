ChatCoin Trading Up 27% This Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $738,048.27 and approximately $132,286.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 27% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,413.03 or 1.00321561 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00033049 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00021100 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

