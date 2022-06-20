Christie Group (LON:CTG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Christie Group (LON:CTG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

CTG stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 785.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 119.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 109.89. Christie Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.55 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 139.60 ($1.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £33.16 million and a PE ratio of 9.40.

Get Christie Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Christie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Christie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.08%.

In other news, insider David Rugg acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £6,840 ($8,301.98).

Christie Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Christie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.