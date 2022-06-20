Citigroup Cuts Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $43.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CAKE. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $55.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $793.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

