Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 472,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 2.6% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $122,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Citigroup by 18.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Citigroup by 11.8% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 24,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in Citigroup by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 65,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 21,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.52. 1,732,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,888,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.20.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

