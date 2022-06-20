Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,275,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,943 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.51% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $323,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.04. The company had a trading volume of 296,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,419,915. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.15. The stock has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

