Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,585 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Comcast by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 29,619 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 116,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.54. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $175.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

