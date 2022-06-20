Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €9.70 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($10.10) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.46) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.46) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.20 ($8.54) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($8.54) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.29) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

CBK stock opened at €7.86 ($8.19) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €5.01 ($5.22) and a fifty-two week high of €9.51 ($9.91). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

