Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Community Health Systems to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered Community Health Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.84.

NYSE CYH opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.86.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director James S. Ely III acquired 10,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 301,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 159,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

