Comparing GlobeStar Therapeutics (GSTC) & The Competition

GlobeStar Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GSTC – Get Rating) is one of 942 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare GlobeStar Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GlobeStar Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GlobeStar Therapeutics N/A -$9.80 million -0.20 GlobeStar Therapeutics Competitors $1.86 billion $250.59 million -2.38

GlobeStar Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GlobeStar Therapeutics. GlobeStar Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GlobeStar Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobeStar Therapeutics N/A N/A -75,137.48% GlobeStar Therapeutics Competitors -3,136.96% -1,455.34% -9.04%

Risk and Volatility

GlobeStar Therapeutics has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlobeStar Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of GlobeStar Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GlobeStar Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlobeStar Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A GlobeStar Therapeutics Competitors 2592 12277 38410 606 2.69

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 134.26%. Given GlobeStar Therapeutics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GlobeStar Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

GlobeStar Therapeutics competitors beat GlobeStar Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About GlobeStar Therapeutics (Get Rating)

GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a patented formulation of drugs for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as AngioSoma, Inc. and changed its name to GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Richland, Washington.

