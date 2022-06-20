Comparing Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) and Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI)

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) and Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Shineco shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Shineco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Shineco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries $893.56 million 2.37 $75.44 million $0.40 22.53 Shineco $3.02 million 3.79 -$31.44 million N/A N/A

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Shineco.

Profitability

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Shineco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries 9.98% 6.32% 4.31% Shineco -1,163.61% -68.33% -40.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Green Thumb Industries and Shineco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 0 8 0 3.00 Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Green Thumb Industries presently has a consensus target price of $47.80, suggesting a potential upside of 430.52%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than Shineco.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats Shineco on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. As of April 11, 2022, it owned and operated 77 retail stores in the United States. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Shineco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shineco, Inc. engages in processing and distributing specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts derived from an indigenous Chinese plant Apocynum Venetum in the People's Republic of China. The company's specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts are specialized textile and health supplement products to incorporate traditional Eastern medicines with various scientific methods. It also grows and cultivates yew trees, fast-growing bamboo willows, and scenic greening trees; and provides logistic services for agricultural products. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

