ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,365 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.4% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,038,000 after buying an additional 28,790 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.5% in the first quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 6,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.3% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 13,394 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Societe Generale increased their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.61.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $8.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,629,478. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

