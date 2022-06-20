Contrasting Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) and Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT)

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) and Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and Opthea’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics $38.35 million 1.34 -$27.58 million ($0.53) -2.06 Opthea $70,000.00 3,458.64 -$45.35 million N/A N/A

Protalix BioTherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Opthea.

Risk and Volatility

Protalix BioTherapeutics has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opthea has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Protalix BioTherapeutics and Opthea, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Opthea 0 0 1 0 3.00

Opthea has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 245.45%. Given Opthea’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Opthea is more favorable than Protalix BioTherapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Opthea shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and Opthea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics -56.58% -881.07% -29.24% Opthea N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Opthea beats Protalix BioTherapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in the last stage of clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that has completed phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase for the treatment of gout; and PRX-119, a plant cell-expressed PEGylated recombinant human DNase I product candidate for the treatment of NETs-related diseases. The company has agreements and partnerships with Pfizer; Fundação Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz); and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Opthea Company Profile

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead asset is OPT 302, a soluble form of VEGFR 3 in clinical development as a novel therapy for wet neovascular age related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema DME, as well as a first in class VEGF C/D inhibitors for treatment with VEGF A inhibitors for the treatment of wet neovascular AMD and other retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

