Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up 3.0% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,959.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total value of $1,455,794.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,598,096.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,267 shares of company stock worth $27,831,751 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $300.57 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $184.43 and a one year high of $339.94. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $321.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

