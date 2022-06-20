Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $552,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,365,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 50.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 41.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 185.1% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

CDNS opened at $143.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.59 and its 200 day moving average is $156.92. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.92 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $5,593,163.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,387 shares in the company, valued at $30,078,443.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $10,661,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,237,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,435,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,348 shares of company stock worth $51,847,986 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

